December 7, 2022

FM: Statements by Turkish Officials ‘Unilateral’ and ‘Wholly Unacceptable’

December 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “The statements by Turkish officials regarding the demilitarisation of the Aegean islands have been repeatedly rejected in their entirety with a series of arguments, which are included in the relevant letters that Greece has sent to the UN Secretary General,” a foreign ministry announcement said on Wednesday.

“The dispute of the sovereignty of the Greek islands and the increase of tension in the Aegean through threats of war have been condemned as a whole by the international community,” it added.

“Respecting international law and the law of the sea, Greece once again rejects the Turkish unilateral claims in total and characterises the repeated threats of war as wholly unacceptable,” it added.

The National Herald

