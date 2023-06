Politics

OSLO – The meeting between the Greek Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis and his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhaçka was concluded earlier on Thursday, on the sidelines of the informal Summit of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs taking place in Oslo.

The Greek Foreign Minister raised the issue of the release of the elected Mayor of Himare Fredi Beleri and Pantelis Kokavesis to the Albanian Foreign Minister, according to diplomatic sources.