x

March 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

FM Dendias Welcomed to Belgrade by Serbia’s President Vucic

March 22, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΒΕΛΙΓΡΑΔΙ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ /EUROKINISSI)
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Wednesday 22 March 2023 (FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE /EUROKINISSI)

BELGRADE – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias was welcomed to Belgrade by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday.

In his meeting with Vucic, Dendias “congratulated him on the recent agreement between Belgrade and Pristina reached in Ohrid,” he later tweeted.

In another tweet, Dendias noted that he “reiterated Greece’s firm support to the EU-facilitated efforts for further progress of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, with a view to achieving a comprehensive, legally binding agreement. Discussion included regional developments and the Western Balkans’ European perspective.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Vucic, Dendias noted that he “also conveyed to him the greetings of [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis and we had the opportunity for an extensive dialogue on how the conclusions of this Dialogue could be implemented.”

Greece “is a reliable interlocutor, a historic friend of Serbia, an interlocutor who has a role to play with a very limited but very important agenda: stability and security in the Balkan Peninsula,” Dendias added.

The Greek minister’s visit to Belgrade – following his visit to Pristina on March 12 – is part of Greece’s active support of the European Proposal for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, after the agreement reached in Ohrid on March 18, Greek diplomatic sources had pointed out on Tuesday.

Posting in social media, Vucic wrote that he thanked Dendias for the principled attitude that Greece maintains towards Serbia, and for his personal interest in the dialogue process with Pristina, the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, and for the support for Serbia’s European integration course.

RELATED

Society
Greece Extends Ban on Visiting Zakynthos’ Snapshot Navagio Beach

ATHENS - Deeming it unsafe because of the risk of landslides, Greece will not allow  anyone on Navagio Beach on Zakynthos, where cliffs as high as 200 meters (656 feet) surround the horseshoe-shaped spot that holds a shipwreck.

Politics
Greece’s Deal With Bangladesh for Migrant Workers in Limbo
Society
Greece Proffers Plan for EU’s Electricity Grid to Get Greener

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.