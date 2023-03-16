FM Dendias Visits New York

Politics

FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travelled to New York on Wednesday, from Montreal, where he was on a visit to Canada, according to a foreign ministry announcement.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, and at 15:30 (local time), the foreign minister will have a meeting with the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres. The discussions are expected to cover a range of international and regional issues, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cyprus issue, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans, as well as global issues, including climate change and human rights.

At 18:00 (local time), Dendias will attend an event during which he will make an official presentation of the Greek candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term.