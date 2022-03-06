FM Dendias to Visit the United Kingdom and Austria

Politics

LONDON – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to the United Kingdom and Austria in order to meet with high-ranking officials of the two countries.

In particular, on Monday, March 7, the Foreign Minister is expected to meet with UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, in London.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Minister will travel to Vienna, where he is expected to meet with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Helga Maria Schmid.

Afterwards, Dendias will hold a private meeting with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, followed by a working lunch and statements to the press at approximately 16.30 (Greek time).

The Minister will then meet with the Chairwoman of the Austrian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Rendi Wagner, as well as with Rheinhold Lopatka, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Chairman of European Affairs Committee of the Austrian Parliament.

At the abovementioned meetings, talks will focus on developments concerning Ukraine following the Russian attack, on coordination of actions within the framework of international organizations, as well as on regional issues such as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition, in the context of his visit to Vienna, the Foreign Minister will meet with His Eminence Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria and Exarch of Hungary.