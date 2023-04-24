FM Dendias to Brief Parties About Situation in Sudan on Tuesday

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will brief political parties about the situation in Sudan on Tuesday.

Dendias will meet with representatives of political parties at the foreign affairs ministry at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Greek minister spoke earlier on Monday with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry about the further coordination of efforts to provide assistance to Greeks in Sudan and their extraction from the country.