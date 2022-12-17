x

December 17, 2022

FM Dendias Speaks of Greece’s Foreign Policy Challenges with Turkey

December 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Belgium EU Foreign Ministers
FILE - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, December 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ATHENS – The 2023 state budget is a great challenge in terms of sustaining social cohesion and supporting vulnerable social groups, noted Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias in Parliament on Friday.

The minister was addressing a plenary session debating the 2023 state budget for a third consecutive day, before a vote is held by midnight Saturday.

Speaking about his ministry’s demanding dossier and the challenges faced by Greek foreign policy, Dendias mentioned the strategic defence agreements signed so far during his ministerial tenure, which he said have strengthened the country’s geopolitical footprint.

“Turkiye is disturbed by this, even though it shouldn’t be. On the contrary, it should seek to de-escalate tension through dialogue on our dispute, with a solid grounding on International Law and the Law of the Sea, without threats of war, missiles or sudden nightly attacks,” emphasized Dendias, referring to recent statement by the Turkish leader.

Furthermore, he added, “Greece will not stop responding to these challenges, in coordination with its allies and partners,” and referred to the significance of the agreements signed with the US, with France and with Egypt, countries that recognize Greece’s self-evident national sovereignty.

Dendias also mentioned that the government will continue to seek agreement with all parties, so that the country can tackle large national challenges with composure and objectivity, and defend its national interests effectively.

