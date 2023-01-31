x

January 31, 2023

FM Dendias Satisfied With Visit to Israel After Conclusion of Meetings

January 31, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΥΠΕΞ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΙΣΡΑΗΛ(ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FM Nikos Dendias with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Israel, Tuesday 31 January 2023. (GREEK FOREIGN MINISTRY/EUROKINISSI)

TEL AVIV – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday stated that he was very satisfied with his visit to Israel after the conclusion of his meetings with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Referring to the meetings, Dendias said that there had been a broad-ranging exchange of views but also, more importantly, “a clear statement by the Israeli side in support of Greece’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity and its sovereign rights.”

Furthermore, Dendias found that the two sides share the same views on a very broad range of issues, such transfers of energy, defence and economic cooperation and others, and stated that “this constitutes a very good springboard for futher deepening relations between Greece and Israel”.

FM Nikos Dendias with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, in Israel, Tuesday 31 January 2023.
(GREEK FOREIGN MINISTRY/EUROKINISSI)
FM Nikos Dendias visits Israel, Tuesday 31 January 2023.
(GREEK FOREIGN MINISTRY/EUROKINISSI)(ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)

