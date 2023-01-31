FM Dendias Satisfied With Visit to Israel After Conclusion of Meetings

Politics

TEL AVIV – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday stated that he was very satisfied with his visit to Israel after the conclusion of his meetings with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Referring to the meetings, Dendias said that there had been a broad-ranging exchange of views but also, more importantly, “a clear statement by the Israeli side in support of Greece’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity and its sovereign rights.”

Furthermore, Dendias found that the two sides share the same views on a very broad range of issues, such transfers of energy, defence and economic cooperation and others, and stated that “this constitutes a very good springboard for futher deepening relations between Greece and Israel”.