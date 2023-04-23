FM Dendias: Relocation of Greek Aircraft to Egypt

Politics

In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Maheen S via AP)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decided to relocate Air Force aircraft and members of the army’s Special Forces to Egypt to participate in a possible operation to rescue Greek and Cypriot citizens that remain trapped in Sudan.

In his statement, Dendias underlined that the top priority is the safe rescue of the Greek citizens that are in Sudan noting that the government remains in close cooperation with its partners and allies.

He also explained that Cyprus Republic citizens are also included in the Greek citizens rescue list.

Dendias underlined that the Foreign Ministry is in close contact with the other EU state members in case of a possible rescue operation of the European citizens and said that he will raise the issue as a matter of top priority, on Monday morning at the EU Foreign Affairs Council that will be held in Luxembourg.

Dendias speaks on the phone with his French counterpart Colonna on the rescue of Greeks in Sudan

FM Dendias on Sunday had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna with the aim to ensure the Greeks’ safety in Sudan and to evacuate them from the country.

The same issues was also discussed at a phone call between the Greek FM and the the French Minister of State Chryssoula Zacharopoulou, the Foreign Minister posted on Twitter.