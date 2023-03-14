FM Dendias Receives Call from Cavusoglu

Politics

FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The visit was part of a new round of so-called "earthquake diplomacy" between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)

Father of dead train driver to be allowed to attend funeral, Cavusoglu informs Dendias

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who informed him of the positive outcome of Greece’s request for the extradition to Greece of a Greek citizen, the father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempi, the foreign ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Greece had asked for the man, who was an inmate in a Turkish prison, to be allowed to be allowed to return to Greece to attend the funeral of his son, one of the train drivers killed in Tempi.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias thanked his counterpart for Turkiye’s positive and rapid response. The decision was signed by Türkiye’s Minister of Justice,” a second tweet added.