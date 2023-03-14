x

March 14, 2023

FM Dendias Receives Call from Cavusoglu

March 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The visit was part of a new round of so-called "earthquake diplomacy" between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias received a phone call from Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who informed him on the positive outcome of Greece’s request for the extradition to Greece of a Greek citizen, father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempi, according to a post on Twitter.

Dendias thanked his counterpart for Turkey’s positive and rapid response. The decision was signed by Türkiye’s Minister of Justice.

Father of dead train driver to be allowed to attend funeral, Cavusoglu informs Dendias

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has received a phone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who informed him of the positive outcome of Greece’s request for the extradition to Greece of a Greek citizen, the father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempi, the foreign ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Greece had asked for the man, who was an inmate in a Turkish prison, to be allowed to be allowed to return to Greece to attend the funeral of his son, one of the train drivers killed in Tempi.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias thanked his counterpart for Turkiye’s positive and rapid response. The decision was signed by Türkiye’s Minister of Justice,” a second tweet added.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

