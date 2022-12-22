x

December 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

FM Dendias Meets with UAE Counterpart Zayed in Dubai

December 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΗΑΕ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai on Thursday, 22 Dec, 2022 (Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Office /EUROKINISSI)

DUBAI – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai on Thursday.

At the meeting, their talks focused on further strengthening the Greece-UAE strategic partnership & cooperation in a wide range of fields, as well as international and regional developments, including in the Middle East, North Africa, and the East Mediterranean, a tweet by the Greek ministry said.

In statements to the press before the meeting, Dendias said, “The United Arab Emirates play a very important role in the region.” He said he was in Dubai after his Balkan tour, “in the context of regular contacts with the Foreign minister of the Emirates, as foreseen by article 2 of the agreement I had the honor of signing with the Emirates and which, as I remind you, includes a clause of defense assistance.”

RELATED

Politics
Greek MEP Eva Kaili to Remain in Jail for Another Month, Belgian Authorities Decide

BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities decided on Thursday to extend the detention of Greek MEP Eva Kaili and former Europarliament Vice-President, held on a case related to corruption and money laundering, for another month.

Politics
Vatican Return of Parthenon Fragments Puts Pressure on British Museum
Economy
Over 26.4 Mln Tourists Visited Greece in the Period Jan-Oct

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek PM Mitsotakis Pledges to Steadfastly Support Ethnic Greek Minority of Albania

HIMARE, Albania - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived on Thursday in Himare, Albania, where members of the Greek ethnic minority welcomed him at the seafront in the town.

DUBAI - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.

BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities decided on Thursday to extend the detention of Greek MEP Eva Kaili and former Europarliament Vice-President, held on a case related to corruption and money laundering, for another month.

WASHINGTON — Now you see them, now you don’t.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.