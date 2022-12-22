FM Dendias Meets with UAE Counterpart Zayed in Dubai

Politics

DUBAI – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai on Thursday.

At the meeting, their talks focused on further strengthening the Greece-UAE strategic partnership & cooperation in a wide range of fields, as well as international and regional developments, including in the Middle East, North Africa, and the East Mediterranean, a tweet by the Greek ministry said.

In statements to the press before the meeting, Dendias said, “The United Arab Emirates play a very important role in the region.” He said he was in Dubai after his Balkan tour, “in the context of regular contacts with the Foreign minister of the Emirates, as foreseen by article 2 of the agreement I had the honor of signing with the Emirates and which, as I remind you, includes a clause of defense assistance.”