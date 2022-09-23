x

September 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

FM Dendias’ Contacts in New York

September 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΕΞ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ 4η ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΥΨΗΛΟΥ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟΥ ΤΗΣ 77ης ΓΣ ΤΟΥ ΟΗΕ (ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FM Dendias' contacts in New York. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs/EUROKINISSI)

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is holding a series of meetings with his counterparts on Friday in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Dendias started his contacts with his Moldovan counterpart and continued with the foreign ministers of Tanzania, North Macedonia, Madagascar, Mauritania, as well as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, while he is expected to have meetings with the foreign minister of India and the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates for International Cooperation.

In particular, during the meeting with Moldova’s foreign minister, Dendias discussed the development of bilateral relations, the European perspective of Moldova, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the effects on the region of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting with Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula, the prospects for cooperation in the fields of health, tourism, maritime safety and the protection of the marine environment were discussed, based on Greece’s and Tanzania’s shared respect for UNCLOS.

He then met with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, and discussed the implementation of the Prespa Agreement, cooperation in the energy sector, developments in the Western Balkans and Greece’s support for the European perspective of North Macedonia.

This was followed by the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece and Madagascar, where Dendias and Madagascar’s Foreign Minister Richard James Randriamandrato discussed ways to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations and cooperation in tourism, marine environment protection and within the UN on the basis of their common adherence to UNCLOS.

In the meeting with his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, the Greek foreign minister discussed the situation in the Sahel, Western Sahara, the challenges in Africa due to the war in Ukraine and the cooperation between the two countries, including the possible provision of scholarships to Mauritanian officers.

During the meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Ukraine were discussed. Dendias was also being briefed on the UN Security Council discussion on Ukraine.

In addition to personal contacts, Dendias will participate in the ministerial session of the Forum of Ancient Civilisations and in the Transatlantic Dinner with the participation of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Meets with Libyan Presidential Council Head

NEW YORK - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday with the head of the Libyan presidential council, Mohamed al-Menfi, as part of his contacts in New York in the context of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Society
Turkey: Anti-LGBTQ Display Reflects Nation’s Political Shift
Society
Moscow-Held Regions of Ukraine in “Sham” Vote to Join Russia

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings