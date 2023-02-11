x

February 11, 2023

FM Dendias Concludes South & Central America Tour with Jamaica Visit

February 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Belgium EU Foreign Ministers
FILE - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, December 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias concluded his tour of South & Central American countries with a visit to Jamaica, the first-ever visit of a Greek foreign affairs minister, he tweeted on Saturday.

In a meeting with his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina J. Smith, Dendias discussed “promoting Greece-Jamaica cooperation in investments, renewable energy sources, culture, tourism, and within International Organizations,” he added. They also discussed the two countries’ “shared commitment to UNCLOS, the Our Ocean Conference 2024 in Greece, and EU-Jamaica relations.”

In Kingston, Dendias also met with International Seabed Authority (ISBA-HQ) Legal Counsel, M. Durney, “to discuss issues related to the protection of marine environment and active engagement of women in ISA,” he added in another tweet.

“On behalf of the Greek government, I made a donation, in addition to Greece’s regular contribution to ISA, to support its activities. ISA was established under UNCLOS and the 1994 Agreement,” he noted.

In a statement to journalists after his visit to Jamaica, Dendias noted that the two countries “have a lot in common, both in terms of the tourism industry, but also in their general understanding of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.”

Dendias made a special mention to the city of Montego Bay, where the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea was signed, and the city’s twinning with Sitia in Crete, “a Greek city at the edge of Crete, a very strategic point where the precise application of the Law of the Sea acquires a national significance,” he pointed out.

With his visit to Jamaica, Dendias wrapped-up his visit to six South & Central American countries, which began in Brazil on Monday and continued to Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Panama.

