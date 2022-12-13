x

December 13, 2022

FM Dendias Addresses Ukraine Solidarity Conference in Paris

December 13, 2022
EU Europe Russia Ukraine
FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

PARIS. Greece’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty “is principled and unwavering,” Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias told the EU’s ‘Standing with the Ukrainian people’ solidarity conference, held in Paris on Tuesday.

This support is pursued through the provision of political, military, financial and humanitarian support, he added.

Furthermore, Greece has pledged financial assistance for the war-afflicted country through international organisations like UNICEF and UNHCR, said the minister, and noted that Greece has so far hosted some 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, who are entitled to accommodation, health care and access to education.

As further proof of the ties between the two countries, Dendias also highlighted that 49.74% of the products exported from Ukraine were transported out Ukraine by “fleets of Greek interests.”

He stressed that Greece “stands ready to assist all efforts in establishing alternative supply routes for gas, through the units in Alexandroupolis.”

Finally, the Greek minister said that the Paris solidarity conference takes place at a critical time due to the onset of a cold winter in Ukraine, which “faces a high risk of a humanitarian crisis.”

“We need to ensure Ukraine’s resilience,” Dendias underlined, and “we also need to contribute -in the post-war era- to the reconstruction of the country.” The FM also expressed Greece’s concern for the Greek communities in Ukraine, particularly in areas razed to the ground like Mariupol, as well as in Odessa and Zaporizhia.

