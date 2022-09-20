FM Dendias Μeets with Cyprus, Armenia Counterparts on Sidelines of 77th UNGA in New York

Politics

FM Dendias meets with Cyprus, Armenia counterparts on sidelines of 77th UNGA in New York. (Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

NEW YORK – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his counterparts of Cyprus and Armenia in New York on Monday, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Week (Sep. 19-23).

On Twitter, Dendias wrote: “In a Greece-Armenia-Cyprus meeting on the margins of UNGA, I discussed with the foreign ministers of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides and of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan the escalation of Turkish rhetoric, prospects for solving the Cyprus issue, recent shelling inside Armenian territory by Azerbaijan, and EU-Armenia relations.”