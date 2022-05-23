x

May 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

FM Dendias Μeets with Albanian PM Edi Rama

May 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΥΠΕΞ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΛΒΑΝΙΑ(ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FM Dendias meets with Albanian PM Edi Rama in Tirana, on Monday 23 May, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi_

ΤΙRΑΝΑ – Concluding his visit to Albania on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The talks focused on the bilateral relations, Albania’s EU perspective and on the regional developments, the Greek Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

Nikos Dendias also met with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhaçka in Tirana. The talks focused on the strengthening of the Greek-Albanian relations in all areas, the preparation for the next South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit, the developments in the Western Balkans and in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and the Western Balkans European perspective, the Greek Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

Earlier today, Nikos Dendias, had a cordial meeting with the Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës and all Albania Anastasios.

Earlier, Dendias met with the President of Omonoia’s branch in Himarë, Fredi-Beleri, who briefed the Minister on issues of the Greek National Minority in Albania, the Greek foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

RELATED

Economy
GNTO’s Gen Sec Fragakis at World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS - The general secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Dimitris Fragakis is in Davos, Switzerland to take part in the World Economic Forum 2022 on 22-26 May.

Politics
Russian Ties Shred German Ex-Leader Schroeder’s Standing
Politics
Mitsotakis to Address the Boston College Graduation Ceremony

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Amyntaio, a TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

Dear readers, let me briefly introduce myself, while wishing you "a summer full of positive energy and good health.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings