FM Dendias Μeets with Albanian PM Edi Rama

Politics

FM Dendias meets with Albanian PM Edi Rama in Tirana, on Monday 23 May, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi_

ΤΙRΑΝΑ – Concluding his visit to Albania on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The talks focused on the bilateral relations, Albania’s EU perspective and on the regional developments, the Greek Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

Nikos Dendias also met with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhaçka in Tirana. The talks focused on the strengthening of the Greek-Albanian relations in all areas, the preparation for the next South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit, the developments in the Western Balkans and in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and the Western Balkans European perspective, the Greek Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

Earlier today, Nikos Dendias, had a cordial meeting with the Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës and all Albania Anastasios.

Earlier, Dendias met with the President of Omonoia’s branch in Himarë, Fredi-Beleri, who briefed the Minister on issues of the Greek National Minority in Albania, the Greek foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

Κατά την επίσκεψή μου στα Τίρανα είχα εγκάρδια συνάντηση με τον Μακαριώτατο Αρχιεπίσκοπο Τιράνων, Δυρραχίου και πάσης Αλβανίας κ.Αναστάσιο – I held a cordial meeting in #Tirana with His Beatitude Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës and All Albania. pic.twitter.com/s2wHYrBtSt — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) May 23, 2022