October 2, 2022

FM: Deeply Saddened by the Tragic Loss of Life in a Soccer Match in Indonesia

October 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in a soccer match in Indonesia,” the Greek foreign ministry posted on Sunday on Twitter.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. Our thoughts are with the government and people of our friend Indonesia,” the foreign ministry added.

