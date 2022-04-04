FM Condemns Crimes in Bucha

x

ATHENS – The Greek foreign ministry on Monday in a statement expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the horrific crimes committed during the withdrawal of Russian occupation forces against Ukrainian civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

The ministry said that those responsible for these crimes must be held accountable.

It also called for the immediate investigation of the crimes and the punishment of those responsible.

