x

March 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Flying High Again, Aegean Repaid COVID Pandemic Loans Early

March 27, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Aegean airlines air hostesses take selfies after a news conference in Athens, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Aegean airlines air hostesses take selfies after a news conference in Athens, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Besides being bailed out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greece’s Aegean Airlines relied on commercial bank loans to stay afloat until air travel resumed again and said it has finally repaid them, three years early.

That’s on the strength of a big recovery despite complaints during lockdowns that it was difficult for customers to get refunds if they didn’t want vouchers for future travel, with the Coronavirus waning.

The airline has been left with cash and cash equivalents of more than 500 million euros ($538.40 million) and net equity has also returned to pre-pandemic levels, said Ch-Aviation, with seats filling up and tourism growing.

https://www.ch-aviation.com/portal/news/125898-greeces-aegean-completes-covid-emergency-loan-repayment

The airline completed repayment of the last tranche of the emergency loans from four large Greek banks by March 15, according  its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 results.

It showed a strong recovery after two years of massive losses due to Covid-19, including 1.34 billion euros

EUR1.34 billion euros ($1.44 billion in turnover and 106.8 million euros ($115 million in profit after taxes, the site said, but not enough to bring a dividend pay-out for the fourth year in a row, said Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Gerogiannis.

It will be used to leverage the airline’s capacity to buy out the rights of the Greek government upon a potential exercise of their warrants and keep sufficient cash reserves to fund investment in a maintenance centre and simulator facility, the report also added.

“The first indications for 2023 are particularly encouraging, with international traffic in the first two months and ticket pre-sales trends for the upcoming summer, well above early 2022 but also versus the same period of pre-pandemic 2019,” Gerogiannis said in a statement.

“The use of a higher number of Airbus neo aircraft will bring unit cost savings in fuel per seat, partially mitigating higher interest rates impact and high inflation across Europe that will affect the suppliers and our operating costs,” he said.

RELATED

Society
Jailed Greek MEP Kaili Fights Lifting of Immunity in Bribery Case

BRUSSELS - Greek Member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, in detention awaiting trial on charges of allegedly taking bribes from Qatar, has asked for annulment of a request to lift her immunity which allows prosecution.

Society
Sign of the Times: COVID Masks Not Needed on Greek Transport
Politics
SYRIZA Leader Tsipras Visits Hellenic Data Protection Authority

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.