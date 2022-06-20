Flushing AHEPA Chapter 326 Hosts 86th District 6 Convention

Associations

EAST ELMHURST, NY – The Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Flushing AHEPA Chapter 326 had the honor and privilege to host the 86th Annual AHEPA District 6 Convention from June 10-11. Seventy delegates and alternates attended the convention in-person. The convention was held at the LaGuardia Marriott located in East Elmhurst, Queens, NY. AHEPA’s Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Nicholas Karacostas, Supreme Governor Vassos Chrysanthou, and a number of Past Supreme and District Lodge Officers were in attendance as well. The Convention Chairman was Kostantinos “Gus” Mallas.

AHEPA’s Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas delivered his remarks regarding his very active administration and reminded all of the beautiful plans that await all delegates, alternates and guests at the upcoming Supreme Convention to take place in Disney World from July 18-22, and announced an event that the Supreme Lodge together with the District 6 Lodge will participate in that will take place at the Terrace on the Park on October 14, 2022, to celebrate AHEPA’s Centennial in the NY/NJ Region. Finally, he also announced that the Cosmos FM Board of Directors will honor AHEPA at the 27th Phidippides Award Gala on November 4, 2022, and asked all Ahepans to support this event.

The events began on Friday night at the Marriott Hotel. The host Flushing Chapter 326 Convention Chairmen Jimmy Papageorgiou and George Kakivelis welcomed everyone and provided delicious food, drinks, music and hospitality for all delegates and friends from AHEPA, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) and the Sons of Pericles. The District Convention started on Saturday with continental breakfast at the LaGuardia Marriott, followed by the convention meetings which proceeded until the District 6 DOP and AHEPA Scholarship Awards and Luncheon at noon. The AHEPA District 6 Awards Luncheon was hosted by the DOP Medusa Chapter 345.

The DOP Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Joanne Pappas announced the scholarship award winners who were unable to attend due to prior commitments: Arianna Smith and Stavros Viron. The DOP District Governor Maria “Cookie” Patelos then presented the Astoria Ilion Chapter 135 with the 2022 DOP Chapter of the Year Award. Following the DOP awards presentation, the AHEPA District 6 Scholarship Chairman Gus Mallas presented AHEPA’s scholarships to Chariclia Karavanas, Eleftherios Zoumpanidopoulos, Magdalena Gianaris, and Constantinos Athanailos who were in attendance with their parents, and to Nicoletta Vlitas and Katerina Gounaris who were unable to attend. District 6 Governor Dean Moskos then presented three District 6 Awards as follows: Michael Labatos for District 6 Ahepan of the Year, West Nyack Chapter 455 for AHEPA District 6 Chapter of the Year, and Alexi Poulianos for AHEPA District 6 Chapter Secretary of the Year.

In the afternoon session of the convention, the delegates elected the new 2022-2023 AHEPA District 6 Lodge as follows: District Governor Dean Moskos (re-elected); Lt. Governor Chris Pappis (re-elected); Secretary Michael Labatos; Treasurer Peter Ragoussis (re-elected); Marshal George Zouvelos; Warden Anastasi Stampolis; and Director of Athletics Costa Papademetriou (re-elected).

Similarly, the DOP delegates elected the new 2022-2023 DOP District 6 Lodge as follows: District Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou; Lt. Governor Marina Patelos, Secretary Demetra Versocki, Treasurer Alexandra Davis, Marshall Efstatia (Effie) Argyropoulos; Maids of Athena Advisor Sophia Shakolas-Christou; and DOP Advisor Maria (Cookie) Patelos.

As AHEPA celebrates its 100th Anniversary in 2022, chapters continue to help AHEPA’s mission of promoting education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.