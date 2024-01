Politics

DES MOINES – “Sudden developments are unfolding within the Republican party, as Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, has withdrawn from the race and declared his support for former President Donald Trump.

“Trump is a better choice than the current President, Joe Biden. It’s clear. I signed my commitment to support the Republican candidate, and I intend to honor that commitment. He has my support because we can’t return to the old Republican guard of the past,” stated Ron DeSantis.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Now, the race for the nomination has become a two-way contest, with Nikki Haley lacking significant momentum against Trump.

It’s worth noting that Trump and DeSantis were previously engaged in a heated rivalry, which now appears to be taking a backseat.