Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis Celebrates 2023 Greek Independence Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis on March 24 issued a proclamation ahead of Greek Independence Day on Saturday, March 25. The proclamation highlights the strong ties between Greece, the United States, and the state of Florida.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said: “As a Greek-American, I’m proud of my family’s rich Greek heritage and the strong bond between Greece and the United States. As we celebrate Greece’s freedom this weekend, I wish all of our Greek Floridians and Greek brothers and sisters across the world a Happy Greek Independence Day – Ζήτω η Ελλάδα!”

Read the proclamation below and here: https://bit.ly/3K870IC.

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the Ottoman Empire ruled almost all of Greece over the course of the 14th and 15th centuries and the power of the Ottoman Empire declined in the 18th and 19th centuries as revolutionary nationalism grew across Europe and Greek nationalism began to assert itself; and

WHEREAS, the desire for some form of independence and the survival of the Greek language was common among Greeks of all classes, fostered by the Greek Orthodox Church; and

WHEREAS, the Greek War of Independence also known as the Greek Revolution was a successful war waged by the Greeks to win independence from the Ottoman Empire; and

WHEREAS, the Greeks were the first of the Ottoman Empire to secure recognition as an independent sovereign power and the Greek Revolution was the first of many that led to the eventual break-up of the Ottoman Empire; and

WHEREAS, Greek culture influenced the Roman Empire and many other civilizations, and continues to influence modern cultures today; and

WHEREAS, due to strong historical, political, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations, Greece and the United States today enjoy excellent diplomatic relations and are considered great allies; and

WHEREAS, as a leader in the region and longstanding NATO ally, Greece has been an important partner to the United States in promoting regional security, stability, and economic development; and

WHEREAS, Florida has deep ties to the Greek community including, Tarpon Springs, a city in Pinellas County with the highest percentage of Greek Americans of any city in the United States.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does hereby commemorate

GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY

and acknowledges the important role that Greece plays on the global stage and their strong relationship with the United States.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name and has caused the Official Seal of the State of Florida to be hereunto affixed in the City of Tallahassee on the 25th day of March 2023.