While parts of Greece’s agricultural heartland in Thessaly are still under water from September, 2023 floods brought by a storm that caused devastation to crops and livestock, climate change could make it a desert.

Those fears were brought by Miltos Gouzouris, Managing Director of HVA International, whose team of Dutch experts is putting together a master plan to restore the area, and he told Kathimerini they’d delivered a 400-page report on the effects of climate change.

The scenarios include the risk of desertification because of a two-decade decline in the water table. “As I have been told by expert scientists, if the situation continues as it is, within 15 years the destruction will have taken place and it will be irreversible. And 15 years, you know, goes by very quickly,” he said.

Cotton farmers are anxious that they won’t be able to grow any more with a proposal to do away with it but Regional Governor Dimitris Kouretas said that’s not going to happen. Gouzouris said it has to be considered because cotton requires so much irrigation.

“It must be understood that in Thessaly we are heading for an ecological disaster of enormous proportions. So we are not discussing opinions about what we prefer or would like, nor are we at the stage of ‘it would be better to use less water,’” Gouzouris said.

“We will necessarily have to stop growing some crops that need water. So we propose to stop some crops, not all crops at once and all products. A percentage,” he also said.

He also highlighted the significance of food production. “Why not produce food? Why not orient ourselves toward meeting the country’s strategic goals of self-sufficiency? The plan can lead in this effort.

“We are not opposed to cotton, we are trying to avoid a very big disaster in Thessaly that will affect not only Thessalians but all of Greece. Imagine if there was a desert in the center of Greece,” Gouzouris concluded.