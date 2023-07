General News

NEW YORK – Yesterday’s flight cancellations from New York’s JFK airport to Athens prompted anger and protests from Greek-Americans.

The scheduled midday flights of Delta Airlines, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, ITA Airways, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines destined for the Greek capital were canceled, causing, as expected, the dissatisfaction of Greek-Americans – and not only them, of course – who were supposed to travel for their summer vacations to Greece.