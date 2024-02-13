x

February 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Flight Attendants are Holding Airport Rallies to Protest the Lack of New Contracts and Pay Raises

February 13, 2024
By Associated Press
FLIGHT-ATTENDANTS
Flight attendants and a pilot protest at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major U.S. airlines are picketing and holding rallies at 30 airports on Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK – Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major U.S. airlines are picketing and holding rallies at 30 airports on Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages.

The flight attendants are increasingly frustrated that pilots won huge pay raises last year while they continue to work for wages that, in some cases, have not increased in several years.

They argue that they have not been rewarded for working through the pandemic and being responsible for the safety of passengers.

The unions are calling Tuesday’s protests a national day of action. It is not a strike — federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

The unions planned to picket at some of the nation’s busiest airports in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Flight attendants and supporters protest at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major U.S. airlines are picketing and holding rallies at 30 airports on Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“We haven’t had a raise in five years. Our flight attendants have seen the very rich contracts that the pilots did get, and they expect American Airlines to come to the table,” said Julie Hedrick, president of the union at American.

Pilots had tremendous leverage in winning big raises because of a shortage. It takes years of flying for pilots to meet requirements to work for an airline. That is not the case for flight attendants. Airlines have bragged in the past about how many people applied when they advertised openings for flight attendants.

Tuesday’s protests were organized by Hedrick’s union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants; and the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents crews at United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and several other carriers; and the Transport Workers Union, which represents crews at Southwest.

The unions have conducted strike votes to put pressure on company negotiators, but of course management knows that airline strikes can be delayed or blocked by federal mediators, the president and Congress.

Mediators have already turned down one request by flight attendants at American Airlines to begin a countdown to a strike.

RELATED

Society
New York City Schools Went Online Instead of Calling a Snow Day. It Didn’t Go Well

NEW YORK — When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online.

Society
Disneyland’s Mickey Mouse and Cinderella Performers May Unionize
Politics
Senate Passes a $95.3 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine and Israel, But Fate in the House is Uncertain

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

NEW YORK — When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life — including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Cinderella — are looking to unionize.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Donald Trump's comments calling into question the U.

GLEN COVE, NY. - Today's special election for New York's 3rd Congressional District pits two candidates with distinct backgrounds and policy priorities against each other.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.