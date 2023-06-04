Flavorful, Savory Kolokithopita, Zucchini Pie, Recipes to Try

Food

A versatile ingredient, zucchini is the star ingredient in many recipes in Greek cuisine, from traditional, vegetarian main dishes to desserts. Try the following savory zucchini pies.

Kolokithopita with Feta (Savory Zucchini Pie with Feta)

3 cups grated zucchini

1 cup unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 medium onion, grated

4 eggs

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

Using a box grater, or food processor, coarsely grate the zucchini. Set the grated zucchini in a strainer over a medium bowl and toss with the 1/2 teaspoon salt and set aside for 30 minutes to drain some of the water from the zucchini. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, oregano, freshly ground pepper, and the onion. Make a well in the center and add the eggs and olive oil and beat until just combined. Stir in the feta. Squeeze out any excess water from the zucchini using your hands or a clean kitchen towel. Add the zucchini to the mixture and stir until well combined. Transfer to a greased and floured 13 by 9-inch baking pan. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven until lightly golden brown around the edges, about an hour. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Easy Zucchini Pie

3 cups zucchini sliced into 1/2 inch thick rounds

1 cup unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

1 medium onion, grated

2 eggs

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Place the zucchini slices in a greased and floured 13 by 9-inch baking pan, sprinkle with oregano and a dash of salt and pepper, set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, crumbled feta, and onion. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with the olive oil and add to the flour mixture. Stir until just combined and spoon over the top of the zucchini slices in the baking pan. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven until golden brown, about an hour. If preferred, substitute the feta with the sharp grated cheese of your choice to personalize the recipe.

Zucchini and Tomato Pie

1 cup chopped zucchini

1 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup grated kefalotyri cheese

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Place the zucchini, tomato, onion, and cheese evenly in the pie plate. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients until blended. Pour evenly into the pie plate. Bake about 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.