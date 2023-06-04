x

June 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Food

Flavorful, Savory Kolokithopita, Zucchini Pie, Recipes to Try

June 4, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
sandie-clarke-zucchini pie-unsplash
Zucchini pie. (Photo by Sandie Clarke, via Unsplash)

A versatile ingredient, zucchini is the star ingredient in many recipes in Greek cuisine, from traditional, vegetarian main dishes to desserts. Try the following savory zucchini pies.

 

Kolokithopita with Feta (Savory Zucchini Pie with Feta)

3 cups grated zucchini

1 cup unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 medium onion, grated

4 eggs

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

 

Using a box grater, or food processor, coarsely grate the zucchini. Set the grated zucchini in a strainer over a medium bowl and toss with the 1/2 teaspoon salt and set aside for 30 minutes to drain some of the water from the zucchini. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, oregano, freshly ground pepper, and the onion. Make a well in the center and add the eggs and olive oil and beat until just combined. Stir in the feta. Squeeze out any excess water from the zucchini using your hands or a clean kitchen towel. Add the zucchini to the mixture and stir until well combined. Transfer to a greased and floured 13 by 9-inch baking pan. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven until lightly golden brown around the edges, about an hour. Serve warm or at room temperature.

 

Easy Zucchini Pie

3 cups zucchini sliced into 1/2 inch thick rounds

1 cup unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

1 medium onion, grated

2 eggs

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

 

Place the zucchini slices in a greased and floured 13 by 9-inch baking pan, sprinkle with oregano and a dash of salt and pepper, set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, crumbled feta, and onion. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with the olive oil and add to the flour mixture. Stir until just combined and spoon over the top of the zucchini slices in the baking pan. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven until golden brown, about an hour. If preferred, substitute the feta with the sharp grated cheese of your choice to personalize the recipe.

Zucchini. (Photo by Jason Briscoe, via Unsplash)

Zucchini and Tomato Pie

1 cup chopped zucchini

1 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup grated kefalotyri cheese

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

 

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Place the zucchini, tomato, onion, and cheese evenly in the pie plate. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients until blended. Pour evenly into the pie plate. Bake about 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Zucchini and tomato pie. (Photo by Diliara Garifullina, via Unsplash)

RELATED

Tourism
The Swedes Choose the Islands of Cyclades

NAXOS - The popular travel magazine Vagabond proposes the islands of Cyclades to the Swedish travellers for their holidays this summer in the context of a dynamic promotion programme of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) office in Scandinavia https://www.

Travel
2023’s First Lesvos – Izmir Sea Trip Took Place on Friday
Travel
Passport? Check. Boarding Pass? Got it. Now Please Step On this Scale, Says Air New Zealand

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.