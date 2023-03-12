Flavorful Recipes to Enjoy Featuring Mushrooms

Food

Mushrooms are a great ingredient all year round and can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes. For vegans, vegetarians, or those fasting, the texture and flavor is a good meat replacement option in many dishes. Try the following mushroom recipes which incorporate classic Greek flavors. Stewed mushrooms is a traditional Cretan dish and can be made with a variety of mushrooms of your choice. The combinations will create a unique flavor for the dish. Use Cretan extra virgin olive oil for flavorful and authentic results.

Cretan Stewed Mushrooms

2 pounds mushrooms, chopped, if large

1 large onion, chopped

1 pound small stewing onions

1 pound ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 cup Greek red wine

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1-2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Clean the mushrooms, cut off stems, and chop into bite-sized pieces, if they’re very large. Heat about half of the olive oil in a large deep pot or sauté pan, add the mushrooms, and sauté over medium high heat until the mushrooms have cooked down a bit. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add the tomatoes, rosemary, salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer for 20-30 minutes until the sauce is reduced. In a separate pan, sauté the small onions with a dash of salt and pepper, add the wine, and simmer for a few minutes to reduce, then add to the simmering mushrooms. Stir and simmer for an additional 20 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning, as needed. Serve with fresh bread or over pasta, rice, or bulgur.

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

2 bunches asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups sliced fresh cremini mushrooms

2 cups halved grape tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 fresh lemon, zest and juice

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons snipped fresh dill

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Place the asparagus, mushrooms, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, the lemon zest and juice in a large mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine thoroughly. Transfer to a large roasting pan and roast in a preheated 425 degree F oven for about 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Top with fresh dill and serve.

Mushroom Sandwich

1 pound Portobello mushrooms

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 teaspoons Greek dried oregano

2 fresh, ripe tomatoes, sliced

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Greek balsamic vinegar to taste

4-6 pitas, toasted

Clean, trim, and slice the mushrooms. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and cook until translucent. Add the mushrooms, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper to taste, and cook until the mushrooms are tender and the liquid cooks off. Serve on toasted pitas, topped with sliced tomatoes and a dash of balsamic vinegar to taste.