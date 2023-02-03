Flavorful Greek Super Bowl Snacks for the Big Game

Food

With the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12 this year, try the following variations on classic keftedes, Greek meatballs.

Baked Lamb Meatballs

2 pounds ground lamb

1/3 cup fresh breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 medium egg, beaten

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 small to medium onion, grated

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint

A pinch of ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. For the meatballs, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Shape into balls and place on rimmed baking sheets. Bake in the preheated oven, rotating the pans and turning the meatballs about halfway through the cooking process, until browned and cooked through, about 15-18 minutes. Serve immediately with tzatziki and toasted pita or fresh bread.

Feta, Spinach and Turkey Meatballs

2 cups frozen chopped spinach, thawed

2 pounds 93%-lean ground turkey

1 cup crumbled feta Dodoni

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, divided

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

4 cups cooked quinoa, cooled (recipe follows)

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup chopped parsley

3 tablespoons chopped mint

3 cups sliced cucumber

2 pints cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup tzatziki (recipe follows)

Squeeze the excess moisture from the spinach. In a mixing bowl, stir together the spinach, ground turkey, feta, garlic, oregano, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper until thoroughly combined. Form the mixture into meatballs about one inch in diameter. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Working in batches as needed, cook the meatballs in the hot oil until browned on all sides and no longer pink in the center, about 10 to 12 minutes. (An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center should register 165 degrees F.) Combine the cooked quinoa, lemon juice, oil, parsley, mint, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and the remaining salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Top with tzatziki and serve with toasted pita or fresh bread or serve with tzatziki on the side, as preferred. If making ahead, the meatballs can be refrigerated for up to 4 days in a tightly closed container.

To cook quinoa, rinse 2 cups quinoa in a fine mesh strainer until the water runs clear. Place the quinoa in a pot with 4 cups water and 1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender and a white ‘tail’ appears around each grain, about 20 minutes. Switch off the heat, cover the pot, and set aside for 5 minutes. Uncover the pot and fluff the cooked quinoa with a fork.

Tzatziki

1 large seedless cucumber, grated coarsely

Greek sea salt

2 cups Greek yogurt

4-6 garlic cloves to taste, minced

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

Place grated cucumber in a strainer over a bowl, sprinkle with a 1/4 teaspoon salt and let stand for 30 minutes to an hour to drain off the liquid. If preferred, place in cheesecloth and after an hour squeeze out any excess liquid. Place the cucumber in a mixing bowl with the yogurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and dill, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, if needed. Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.