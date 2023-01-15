Flavorful Chicken Recipes with Greek Ingredients

Food

Greek ingredients can elevate even the simplest of weeknight meals, such as the following recipes for chicken. Rich in lean protein, chicken is an excellent source of amino acids which the body uses to build muscle tissue. It also contains vitamin B12, tryptophan, choline, zinc, iron, and copper. It should be noted that although Greek cuisine includes a wide variety of recipes for chicken, the traditional Greek diet includes little or no meat, with poultry, like chicken, more commonly consumed than red meat.

Chicken with Mushrooms and Lemon

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/2 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 pound mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 cup white wine

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. If pieces are very thick, place between pieces of plastic wrap and flatten with the flat side of a meat tenderizer to about 1/2-inch thickness. Stir together the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Dredge the chicken one piece at a time until coated in the flour mixture, tap off the excess, and set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet with a cover. Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté until softened and their liquid has been released and cooked off. Depending on the size of the skillet, you may have to cook the mushrooms in batches. Transfer the cooked mushrooms to a plate and set aside. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the same skillet and cook the chicken over medium heat until golden brown on both sides about 5-6 minutes per side. You might also have to cook in batches so as not to crown the skillet. Remove the chicken and tent with foil to keep warm. Add the garlic and sauté just until fragrant, and then add the white wine and stir to deglaze the skillet, gently scraping up any brown bits. Once the liquid comes to a boil, return the chicken to the pan, top with the lemon slices and the mushrooms, cover and cook for about 5 minutes, until the sauce is slightly thickened, and turning the chicken about halfway through the cooking process to make sure it doesn’t burn. Serve immediately with cooked rice or the pasta of your choice.

Chicken with Rosemary and Feta

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 fresh lemon, squeezed

5 sprigs fresh rosemary or 1 tablespoon dried rosemary

1/2 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

1 cup water, plus more, if needed

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place the chicken in a baking pan or dish and season with the salt and pepper on both sides. Add the garlic cloves, peeled or unpeeled is fine. Drizzle with the olive oil and the fresh lemon juice. Top with the fresh rosemary sprigs or the dried rosemary and the feta. Add the water to the pan and roast in the oven until cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken reads 165 degrees F, about 40-45 minutes, turning the chicken about halfway through the cooking time. If the pan seems to be drying out, add about 1/4 cup more water. Remove from the oven, tent the pan with foil, and allow the cooked chicken to rest 5 minutes before serving with cooked rice, salad, or the side dish of your choice.