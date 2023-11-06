FlasKap Releases a Revolutionizing Beverage Enjoyment: The FreePour

Wine & Spirits

BOZEMAN, Mont. – ( Newswire.com ) FlasKap, a visionary company that has redefined how people enjoy cocktails, is proud to introduce the FreePour. This groundbreaking product combines the utility of an everyday water bottle with the allure of a private liquor dispenser, offering a versatile drinking experience like never seen before. Use it as your everyday water bottle, or attach the well and transform the FreePour into the perfect bartender.

Two-in-One Marvel: The FreePour bottle is your go-to water bottle, capable of holding up to 26 ounces of your preferred beverage, ensuring that your drinks stay ice-cold. But with FlasKap, your water bottle is anything but boring – attach the well and your humble water bottle becomes your personal bartender, ready to craft your choice of cocktail or deliver a quick, well-deserved shot, right into your mouth.

“This November, we are ecstatic to introduce an entirely new and exciting product, a testament to your invaluable input that constantly propels us forward.

“At FlasKap, we take pride in our commitment to manufacturing in the United States. We choose this not only as an investment in quality products but also in our community. Your support not only sustains us but also strengthens our network of domestic manufacturers and suppliers.

“We are grateful for the journey we’ve been on, and it wouldn’t be possible without you. I cannot wait to share the design inspired by your input.”

-Drew Tonn, CEO + Founder

Sip with Style: The FreePour’s innovative button technology is where things get extra exciting. Hold the button all the way down to savor the pure thrill of a fresh shot, or hold it halfway to perfectly blend your spirit with the mixer of your choice, delivering a sip that suits your exact mood. Each touch is an invitation to a more personalized drinking experience.

Chilled to Perfection: Nestled inside the bottle, the well holds a generous 6 ounces of your favorite liquor, and thanks to the accompanying ice, it keeps your alcohol cool for that delightful chill.

Private and Discreet: A nod to those who value discretion and privacy in their drink of choice, the FreePour system lets you choose privacy and convenience in one shot. Control your cocktail, manage your mixer, and keep your beverage preference your little secret.

On-the-Go Versatility: Featuring a secure handle that doubles as a safeguard against unintended button presses when you’re not sipping, the FreePour bottle is the perfect accessory for your active lifestyle. Whether you’re heading to a backyard BBQ, a concert, or any spontaneous event, The FreePour Bottle has your needs covered.

The FreePour bottle is more than a drink container; it’s an ally for those who embrace spontaneity in their lives. Its adaptability allows you to revel in a shot, a cocktail, or a mixer, depending on the moment.