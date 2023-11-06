x

November 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Wine & Spirits

FlasKap Releases a Revolutionizing Beverage Enjoyment: The FreePour

November 6, 2023
By Associated Press
AP1091928003458169
(AP Photo)

BOZEMAN, Mont. – ( Newswire.com ) FlasKap, a visionary company that has redefined how people enjoy cocktails, is proud to introduce the FreePour. This groundbreaking product combines the utility of an everyday water bottle with the allure of a private liquor dispenser, offering a versatile drinking experience like never seen before. Use it as your everyday water bottle, or attach the well and transform the FreePour into the perfect bartender.

Two-in-One Marvel: The FreePour bottle is your go-to water bottle, capable of holding up to 26 ounces of your preferred beverage, ensuring that your drinks stay ice-cold. But with FlasKap, your water bottle is anything but boring – attach the well and your humble water bottle becomes your personal bartender, ready to craft your choice of cocktail or deliver a quick, well-deserved shot, right into your mouth.

“This November, we are ecstatic to introduce an entirely new and exciting product, a testament to your invaluable input that constantly propels us forward.

“At FlasKap, we take pride in our commitment to manufacturing in the United States. We choose this not only as an investment in quality products but also in our community. Your support not only sustains us but also strengthens our network of domestic manufacturers and suppliers.

“We are grateful for the journey we’ve been on, and it wouldn’t be possible without you. I cannot wait to share the design inspired by your input.”

-Drew Tonn, CEO + Founder

Sip with Style: The FreePour’s innovative button technology is where things get extra exciting. Hold the button all the way down to savor the pure thrill of a fresh shot, or hold it halfway to perfectly blend your spirit with the mixer of your choice, delivering a sip that suits your exact mood. Each touch is an invitation to a more personalized drinking experience.

Chilled to Perfection: Nestled inside the bottle, the well holds a generous 6 ounces of your favorite liquor, and thanks to the accompanying ice, it keeps your alcohol cool for that delightful chill.

Private and Discreet: A nod to those who value discretion and privacy in their drink of choice, the FreePour system lets you choose privacy and convenience in one shot. Control your cocktail, manage your mixer, and keep your beverage preference your little secret.

On-the-Go Versatility: Featuring a secure handle that doubles as a safeguard against unintended button presses when you’re not sipping, the FreePour bottle is the perfect accessory for your active lifestyle. Whether you’re heading to a backyard BBQ, a concert, or any spontaneous event, The FreePour Bottle has your needs covered.

The FreePour bottle is more than a drink container; it’s an ally for those who embrace spontaneity in their lives. Its adaptability allows you to revel in a shot, a cocktail, or a mixer, depending on the moment.

RELATED

Tourism
I’ve Traveled to Cancun More Than 12 Times. These Are My Top Tips as the High Season Approaches

The Mexican Ministry of Tourism estimates that foreign visitors will spend around $31 billion in the country.

Food
The Best European Olive Producer is Greek
Food
Quinoa’s Role in the Global Food Crisis

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.