x

December 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

WORLD

Flash flood Kills 9 at Church Gathering in South Africa

December 4, 2022
By Associated Press
South Africa Flash Flood Deaths
Rescue workers search the waters of the Jukskei river in Johannesburg, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG — At least nine people died and eight others were missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, rescue officials said Sunday.

The dead and missing were all part of the congregation, which was conducting religious rituals along the river on Saturday, officials said. Rescue workers reported finding the bodies of two victims that day and another seven bodies when the search and recovery mission resumed Sunday morning.

The teams were interviewing people from the congregation to establish how many others were unaccounted for.

Religious groups frequently gather along the Jukskei River, which runs past townships such as Alexandra in the east of Johannesburg, for baptisms and ritual cleansing.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said Sunday that officials had warned residents about the dangers of conducting the rituals along the river.

“We have been receiving a lot of rain on the city of Johannesburg in the last three months, and most of the river streams are now full. Our residents, especially congregants who normally practice these kinds of rituals, will be tempted to go to these river streams,” Mulaudzi said during a news briefing.

“Our message for them is to exercise caution as and when they conduct these rituals,” he added.

RELATED

WORLD
Pageant Celebrates Transgender Life in India (Photos)

GUWAHATI, India — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India's Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right.

WORLD
Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru Unleashes Lava River in New Eruption
WORLD
State News: Iran Executed 4 People it Says Spied for Israel

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Camels a Common Sight for World Cup Visitors (Photos + Video)

DOHA, Qatar — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption.

JOHANNESBURG — At least nine people died and eight others were missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, rescue officials said Sunday.

CAIRO — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker's football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.