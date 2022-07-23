x

July 23, 2022

Flames Reach and Enter Vatera on Lesbos; Homes and Businesses Burnt

July 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Wildfire raging on Lesbos, entered the seaside resort of Vatera, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Panagiotis Balaskas)
Wildfire raging on Lesbos, entered the seaside resort of Vatera, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Panagiotis Balaskas)

MYTILENE, LESBOS – The forest fire raging on the island of Lesbos reached and entered the seaside resort of Vatera on Saturday afternoon, burning down homes and businesses. Fire-fighters, volunteers, local residents and business owners were battling to stop the flames, which in some places reached right down to the sea. Strong gusts of wind blowing intermittently were helping the fire to spread.

Vatera is an important tourist destination on the island of Lesbos, with a large number of holiday homes and many that were made permanent residences by inhabitants of earthquake-stricken Vrisa, following the damage caused there by an earthquake in 2017.

Wildfire raging on Lesbos, entered the seaside resort of Vatera, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Panagiotis Balaskas)

Other fronts of the fire on the mountain are being fought by fire-fighters on the ground and fire-fighting aircraft.The mayor of West Lesvos Taxiarchis Verros had ordered the precautionary evacuation of Vatera earlier on Saturday, acting on the advice of the fire brigade.

The fire began at 10:00, burning on two fronts, one of which was heading toward the village of Vrisa and the second to Vatera.

