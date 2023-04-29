Flag-Raising in Astoria Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

General News

ASTORIA – The Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York announced on April 28 that the Flag-Raising Ceremony in Athens Square Park in Astoria that was scheduled for Saturday, April 29th at 12 PM has been canceled due to the inclement weather forecast.

As The National Herald previously reported, the Greek flag raising on March 25 was also cancelled due to rain, but was rescheduled for the next day. However, with the New York Greek Independence Parade still set for Sunday, April 30, there is no time to reschedule the Saturday flag-raising event in Astoria.

Everyone is invited to participate in the parade on Fifth Avenue and show their Hellenic pride on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 1:30 PM.