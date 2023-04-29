x

Flag-Raising in Astoria Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

April 28, 2023
By TNH Staff
Greek Flag-Raising in Astoria 2023 IMG_2906
The crowd filled Athens Square Park in Astoria for the Greek flag-raising ceremony which included speeches, poetry, songs, and traditional dances. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

ASTORIA – The Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York announced on April 28 that the Flag-Raising Ceremony in Athens Square Park in Astoria that was scheduled for Saturday, April 29th at 12 PM has been canceled due to the inclement weather forecast.

As The National Herald previously reported, the Greek flag raising on March 25 was also cancelled due to rain, but was rescheduled for the next day. However, with the New York Greek Independence Parade still set for Sunday, April 30, there is no time to reschedule the Saturday flag-raising event in Astoria.

Everyone is invited to participate in the parade on Fifth Avenue and show their Hellenic pride on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 1:30 PM.

