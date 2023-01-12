Five Expert Tips On How To Achieve Your 2023 Fitness Goals

Health

Like most people, you probably ate too much during the holiday season. The festivities make it easy to forget about our fitness routines and goals. With the fresh arrival of the new year, and bikini season approaching rapidly, getting back in the gym is important.

A spokesperson from Fitness Volt comments: “Thankfully, there are simple steps that can increase your ambition again as well as make your workout more enjoyable to ensure that you can stick to your fitness routine this year.”

Here are five tips to ease yourself into a workout routine.

1. Set Specific Times

A set schedule for your workout times is a simple yet effective way to readjust your mindset after the Christmas chaos.

Without a gym schedule, you can make plenty of excuses not to partake in any exercise. The best time to choose is the time of day when you have free time. By considering your daily schedule, you can take your time and will not make excuses about being too busy.

A set exercise schedule will ensure that your workload won’t interfere as you get back into a busy work routine, too. Everyone is busy, but making time for your workout shows you and others that you are committed to your goal.

2. Don’t Overexert Yourself

While pushing your limits is usually encouraged in fitness, it’s important not to drive yourself to the extreme, especially after an exercise hiatus. After indulging in desserts and mulled wine during the holidays, you’ll want to ease into your workout routine. No matter the exercise, doing too much can lead to muscle strains and tendon injuries, making you less capable of meeting your fitness goals.

Regardless of your previous workout intensity, your body needs time to get back into your previous routine. Initially, you may not be able to run as far or lift as heavy, but it is vital that you refrain from overexerting yourself. Start with shorter and lighter exercises and slowly build up.

Overdoing it can lead to burnout in the early stages and make you dread working out instead of enjoying it.

3. Personalize Your Workout

All fitness lovers aren’t necessarily all gym-goers. The key is finding activities you enjoy while incorporating them into your workout.

For example, if you are a nature enthusiast, you can run or walk on a nature trail, at the beach, or even just around the block. If the gym is intimidating, invest in exercise equipment and work out from the comfort of your home. Busy moms with children can incorporate exercises while the kids play at the park.

Plenty of workouts do not involve the gym, and personalizing your fitness routine will ensure they are enjoyable.

4. Partner Up

Having a workout partner with similar fitness goals is beneficial to your routine for many reasons, one being that it acts as motivation after a break. A partner can motivate you to push through when you don’t feel like exercising.

During routine sessions, your partner can push you to take it to the next level. Having a workout companion can spark some friendly competition. It can inspire you to do one extra rep or try a heavier set of dumbbells. And that sends you closer to your goals.

Partnering up is also excellent for holding you accountable. It is harder to ditch your fitness session when you know you will leave a friend hanging. Having a partner makes working out a social activity you can look forward to each week. Additionally, you can spot each other to make your workouts safer.

5. Set Short-Term Goals

It is important to consider your end goal and long-term results to plan your workout and determine which exercises will work best for you. However, having only a long-term goal can be discouraging when you aren’t seeing progress immediately and can even result in you giving up altogether.

It’s vital to set short-term goals that are manageable, as well as not just focus on your appearance or weight loss. For example, if you want to become stronger, a reasonable short-term goal for the month could be to increase your overhead press load by 15 pounds.

Implementation of short-term goals makes it easy to quantify your progress when it is not physically visible. When you achieve these goals, you advance closer to your long-term goals.

Consistency Is Key

When it comes to the holidays, the last thing on our minds is the gym and working out. After the holiday fitness hiatus, it is important to set a fitness schedule, start with light workouts, and set short-term goals. If you struggle with motivation and accountability, consider asking a friend to be your workout partner. No matter how large or small your fitness goals are, consistency is key.