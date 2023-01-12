x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Health

Five Expert Tips On How To Achieve Your 2023 Fitness Goals

January 12, 2023
By Associated Press
Gym in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Gym in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

Like most people, you probably ate too much during the holiday season. The festivities make it easy to forget about our fitness routines and goals. With the fresh arrival of the new year, and bikini season approaching rapidly, getting back in the gym is important.

A spokesperson from Fitness Volt comments: “Thankfully, there are simple steps that can increase your ambition again as well as make your workout more enjoyable to ensure that you can stick to your fitness routine this year.”

Here are five tips to ease yourself into a workout routine.

1. Set Specific Times

A set schedule for your workout times is a simple yet effective way to readjust your mindset after the Christmas chaos.

Without a gym schedule, you can make plenty of excuses not to partake in any exercise. The best time to choose is the time of day when you have free time. By considering your daily schedule, you can take your time and will not make excuses about being too busy.

A set exercise schedule will ensure that your workload won’t interfere as you get back into a busy work routine, too. Everyone is busy, but making time for your workout shows you and others that you are committed to your goal.

2. Don’t Overexert Yourself

While pushing your limits is usually encouraged in fitness, it’s important not to drive yourself to the extreme, especially after an exercise hiatus. After indulging in desserts and mulled wine during the holidays, you’ll want to ease into your workout routine. No matter the exercise, doing too much can lead to muscle strains and tendon injuries, making you less capable of meeting your fitness goals.

Regardless of your previous workout intensity, your body needs time to get back into your previous routine. Initially, you may not be able to run as far or lift as heavy, but it is vital that you refrain from overexerting yourself. Start with shorter and lighter exercises and slowly build up.

Overdoing it can lead to burnout in the early stages and make you dread working out instead of enjoying it.

3. Personalize Your Workout

All fitness lovers aren’t necessarily all gym-goers. The key is finding activities you enjoy while incorporating them into your workout.

For example, if you are a nature enthusiast, you can run or walk on a nature trail, at the beach, or even just around the block. If the gym is intimidating, invest in exercise equipment and work out from the comfort of your home. Busy moms with children can incorporate exercises while the kids play at the park.

Plenty of workouts do not involve the gym, and personalizing your fitness routine will ensure they are enjoyable.

4. Partner Up

Having a workout partner with similar fitness goals is beneficial to your routine for many reasons, one being that it acts as motivation after a break. A partner can motivate you to push through when you don’t feel like exercising.

During routine sessions, your partner can push you to take it to the next level. Having a workout companion can spark some friendly competition. It can inspire you to do one extra rep or try a heavier set of dumbbells. And that sends you closer to your goals.

Partnering up is also excellent for holding you accountable. It is harder to ditch your fitness session when you know you will leave a friend hanging. Having a partner makes working out a social activity you can look forward to each week. Additionally, you can spot each other to make your workouts safer.

5. Set Short-Term Goals

It is important to consider your end goal and long-term results to plan your workout and determine which exercises will work best for you. However, having only a long-term goal can be discouraging when you aren’t seeing progress immediately and can even result in you giving up altogether.

It’s vital to set short-term goals that are manageable, as well as not just focus on your appearance or weight loss. For example, if you want to become stronger, a reasonable short-term goal for the month could be to increase your overhead press load by 15 pounds.

Implementation of short-term goals makes it easy to quantify your progress when it is not physically visible. When you achieve these goals, you advance closer to your long-term goals.

Consistency Is Key

When it comes to the holidays, the last thing on our minds is the gym and working out. After the holiday fitness hiatus, it is important to set a fitness schedule, start with light workouts, and set short-term goals. If you struggle with motivation and accountability, consider asking a friend to be your workout partner. No matter how large or small your fitness goals are, consistency is key.

RELATED

Science
Korean Firm Plans $2.5B in New Solar Panel Plants in Georgia

ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker said Wednesday that it will invest more than $2.

Science
Best of CES 2023: Pet Tech’s Smart Collar, Litter Robot
Science
Russia Will Launch New Capsule to Return Space Station Crew

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

ATHENS - A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

Like most people, you probably ate too much during the holiday season.

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are expected to outline their case Thursday against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants, who are charged with seditious conspiracy in one of the most consequential cases to emerge from the Capitol riot.

NICOSIA - His 10 years in office almost over, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades took a parting shot at United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report that equates the legitimate government with the Turkish-Cypriot self-declared republic on the occupied side.

ATHENS - Denied a state funeral or public honors following his passing 56 years after swearing in a military junta before turning on them, Greece's former King Constantine II will be buried privately at the former royal estate Tatoi.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.