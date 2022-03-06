Five Charged in Greek Sex Video, Extortion Ring Targeting Musician

Society

THESSALONIKI – The Greek police extortion unit in the country’s second-largest city was said to bringing charges against five suspects tied to a sex video of a 24-year-0ld man that was leaked on social media.

No one was named but Kathimerini said the alleged victim, a musician, was so distraught he came close to killing himself, feeling his reputation was ruined and that he couldn’t deal with blackmail demands.

The paper said a police bulletin showed that four men in their early 20’s and a 31-year-old woman worked together to produce the sex tape without the man’s knowledge and put it on the Internet.

They are being charged with entrapment, privacy violations and extortion in the case which saw the target disappear for five days before being found by the police and moving to Germany to now live.