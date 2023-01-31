x

January 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 39ºF

Economy

Fitch Upgrades Credit Rating of Three Major Greek Banks

January 31, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Fitch Ratings, in New York. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
Fitch Ratings, in New York. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

ATHENS – Credit ratings agency Fitch on Monday raised the credit rating of three major Greek banks, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank, after upgrading the credit rating of Greece’s economy to one notch below investment grade last Friday.

The credit rating agency upgraded Eurobank and National Bank of Greece to “BB-” from “B+”, and Alpha Bank to “B+” from “B”.

Fitch reported that its decision is justified by the banks’ improved capital position, their profitability, and the expected resilience of the country’ economy in 2023.

On January 27, Fitch upgraded Greece’s rating from ‘BB’ to ‘BB+’.

RELATED

Politics
Pair of Turkish F-16s Infringe Athens FIR; Fly Over Oinousses, Chios and Panaghia

AEGEAN - A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Monday entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans and infringed Greek air space.

Society
Greek Prosecutor Orders Investigation of Alleged Police-Mobster Ties
Politics
PM Mitsotakis and Japanese Counterpart Sign Joint Statement of Strategic Cooperation

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.