April 8, 2024

First Trial Starts Over Greek Train Tragedy, Families Want Compensation

April 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Train Collision
FILE - The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – As the New Democracy government insists there was no cover-up over the causes of a Feb. 28, 2023 head-on train crash in Tempe on the Athens-Thessaloniki line that killed 57, the first lawsuit by relatives of a victim seeking compensation has begun.

That’s in the Athens Court of First Instance, after a parliamentary panel controlled by government lawmakers, said it was because of human error by a stationmaster and the failure to implement electronic safety measures for years.

The relatives each want 240,000 euros ($259,858) from the railway system that is run by the Italian state company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FSI) which bought 100 percent of Greece’s trouble TRAINOSE for only 45 million euros ($48.73 million.)

Under its leadership – with four Greek agencies involved – a European Union funded contract to make the railways safer was delayed, the government’s transport minister at the time of the crash, Kostas Karamanlis, saying he didn’t have time to finish it.

He quit almost on the spot of the tragedy but wasn’t charged and then elected to Parliament, and has immunity for prosecution. He blamed those on duty for the loss of life and said he wasn’t responsible for what happened that night.

The suit brought by five relatives of a passenger killed asks compensation for moral damages and mental anguish, but no names were given and it’s the first in what’s expected to be a line of legal actions brought as an investigation was kept secret.

During the hearing, Epaminondas Bouras, a forensic specialist in railway accidents, testified as an expert witness on behalf of the relatives of the victim, a train inspector, the crash immolating many victims into ashes or charred beyond recognition.

He explained how the collision between the passenger and freight trains occurred and what the responsibilities of the stationmaster – on the job for only a few days and reportedly with inadequate training – and others on duty that night.

He also referred to the now infamous unfinished 717 contract for signaling and remote railway control projects and said if they were in place that the stationmaster’s error in having a passenger and cargo train on the same tracks wouldn’t have cost so many lives.

About suspicions there was flammable material on the cargo train – nothing was revealed by the investigation the government kept secret – he said he didn’t know what it was carrying but that such a cargo would have made the tragedy worse.

PAROS - The New Democracy government’s vow to hold down overtourism and runaway development on islands where the infrastructure is being strained and beaches taken over by businesses and resorts hasn’t slowed villas popping up on Paros.

The National Herald

