First Tests for Presidential Candidates – Greek-Americans in Iowa Speak to TNH

BOSTON – On Monday, January 15, the first event of the presidential primary season, the Iowa caucuses, will take place. It is not a traditional vote with voting booths, but rather a meeting of voters in homes, stores, schools, churches, etc. During the caucuses, voters will speak and indicate their preferred candidate. In this case, the matter is of particular interest to the Republican Party, which has four candidates, with former President Donald Trump appearing to be in the lead.

The National Herald spotlighted four Greek-American voters from various cities in the state of Iowa who spoke voluntarily, explaining the process and discussing the political and weather conditions. The weather has been severe, with a heavy snowstorm hitting the area on Friday night, and extremely low temperatures prevailing since then.

John Merkouris Speaks about the Iowa Caucuses

John Merkouris said, “we are frozen here, and everyone will tell you we have never had a winter like this, considering that today, Saturday afternoon, we are heading towards minus 40F until tomorrow morning. In the past five days, we had around 28 to 30 inches of snow here in central Iowa, in the Des Moines area. They estimate that on Monday, during the caucus, it will be around minus 32F degrees.”

He emphasized that the residents of Iowa take the caucuses very seriously, especially Republicans. Although Democrats also have their caucus on Monday night, few are expected to attend, as they mainly express their preferences through mail-in votes, and the results will be announced on Super Tuesday, which is on March 5. However, Republicans can only vote in person.

When asked about what exactly happens at these caucuses, Merkouris explained, “we go to homes, schools, or churches. In the state of Iowa, there will be around ten to fifteen thousand locations. We start at 7 o’clock in the evening and it goes for about five or six hours until midnight. We sit around, and the host provides coffee and sweets, and each presidential candidate assigns a speaker to talk for about five minutes. Everyone listens, and then the group asks questions and engages in a back-and-forth dialogue. It’s a very nice process, and it gives you the opportunity to get to know your neighbors. On Tuesday morning, the world will know which candidate Iowa has chosen to be the Republican presidential candidate. Although we represent only 1.6 percent of delegates nationally, we are the first state, and people look forward to it. If, for example, Trump does not win by a margin of 2 to 1, then it is bad news for Trump. It’s a social process because we all get to know each other, which is very good.”

Regarding the weather predictions, Merkouris said, “it is expected to be the coldest caucus in Iowa’s history, and I predict that the other candidates, such as Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, will do better than expected because they have better organization at the grassroots level, and many who support Trump may say ‘it’s too cold’, ‘I’m too old to drive’, ‘Trump doesn’t need me’, and that worries Trump at the moment.”

He also said, “I was the co-chair of Michael Dukakis’s campaign in 1988, who addressed the grassroots and toured all 99 counties. I think the younger generation will go with Nikki Haley, the middle-aged with Ron DeSantis, and the rest may go with Trump.”

Merkouris is involved with real estate. He worked for one company for forty years, contributing to the design, construction, and rental of at least 118 commercial property complexes from the ground up. After that, he ventured into hotel reconstruction, such as the Hampton Inn facilities with 100 or 120 rooms.

His mother was born in Smyrna in Asia Minor, and moved to Rethymno, Crete at the age of three, where she grew up, and she later immigrated to the United States. His father came from the village of Yata, just outside Sparta.

Fotene Gennatos is Excited about Participating in Her First Caucus

Dr. Fotene Gennatos, a dentist in Storm Lake, Iowa who was born in Sioux City, Iowa, opened her own dental practice in Storm Lake in 2019. She also expressed her views on the presidential caucuses in Iowa, noting that Iowa would play its role the presidential election process, choosing candidates from both parties.

When asked if she sees any Republican candidate leading, Dr. Gennatos stated that “it’s currently unknown, as the result will depend on the citizens who attend the caucus meetings.” She emphasized that “Iowa has surprised in the past, and I look forward to seeing the outcomes.”

In response to a question about whether he will participate, he said, “yes, of course, I will participate, and it will essentially be the first time because I was a resident of the neighboring state of South Dakota for most of my adult life, so I look forward to my participation in the process with great anticipation.”

Dr. Genattos was born in Sioux City, Iowa. After graduating from high school, she studied at the University of Iowa for her Bachelor’s degree and then at the dental school of the same University, from which she graduated in 2004. She worked in both the public and private sectors and in 2019, she opened her own dental practice in the city of Storm Lake, Iowa. Her parents immigrated from the city of Amfilochia.

Harry Zouboulakis Emphasizes Citizens’ Direct Participation

Harry Zouboulakis also shared his thoughts on the Iowa caucus in a telephone interview with TNH. He explained that the caucuses are different from primary elections as citizens themselves organize it in schools and churches. He emphasized that “voters-citizens, in this way, have personal participation… in other places, you go to the polling center, vote, and leave, while here, you sit next to people, engage in conversations, express whether you are with Trump or with DeSantis, start a dialogue, get to know other voters and citizens, and they get to know you.”

When asked which candidate he thinks is leading, Zoumboulakis said, “perhaps Trump at the moment more than anyone else.” He also mentioned that “here in Des Moines, we had eleven and a half inches of snow on Monday and another nine yesterday, meaning that in five days, we had a total of twenty inches of snow, and that is a lot of snow.”

Zouboulakis, a second-generation Greek-American, mentioned his Greek roots, with grandparents coming from a village near Sparta. He used to work for insurance companies and is now retired. He suggested that Trump might be leading at the moment.

Dr. Vicky Diamantakis Spotlights Role of Weather

Dr. Vicky Diamantakis, a pediatrician and professor, discussed the importance of the Iowa caucuses. She has an impressive curriculum vitae with pioneering studies, publications, and discoveries – and speaks impeccable Greek despite being born in the United States. She said, in a telephone interview with The National Herald that, “here in Iowa, we take the caucuses very seriously. I don’t think the weather will deter people from participating,rather, we expect a good turnout.”

She also mentioned that “our caucus is only two miles from our home, and we won’t have difficulty getting there.” She emphasized that “it is the most transparent process. I will be the chair of the caucus in which I will participate, and we see the votes being counted in front of everyone, announced, and sent directly to the state. It’s a grassroots process that gives all candidates, regardless of fundraising efforts, the opportunity to convey their message to the people. Our caucus gave former President Obama a boost for the Presidency. It’s an exceptional event, which has many similarities to democracy in [ancient] Greece, where citizens could participate, exchange opinions, and have direct involvement in elections.”

Dr. Diamantakis pointed out that “we don’t necessarily stand up and exchange opinions, but let’s say a candidate [or his or her representative] can meet a small group of participants and have three minutes for a speech.”

Asked who she thinks is leading among Republicans, she said, “it seems to be Trump, but I must tell you that yesterday we had a very severe snowstorm, temperatures below zero, but Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis personally knocked on my door. It’s amazing to see these candidates knocking on doors, being active, and talking to voters.”