‘First Resurrection’ Service Celebrated Church of St. Nicholas/St. Marina in Brooklyn

Church

BROOKLYN – With brilliance and reverence, the Great Saturday morning Resurrection Service – called by Greeks ‘Proti Anastasis’ – the First Resurrection Service – was held at the Church of St. Nicholas/St. Marina in Brooklyn.

“God has risen, judging the Earth, for you shall inherit all nations,” chanted Fr. Meletios Bougas, scattering laurel leaves, symbols of Christ’s triumph over death while church bells rang and the faithful struck pews, stands, and pots and pans, participating in this particularly loud and personal way to usher in the joyful news of the Lord’s Resurrection.

In his resurrection message offered through The National Herald Fr. Meletios Bougas wished everyone many years and prayed for the Light of the Resurrection to illuminate and sanctify the whole world. “With the grace of God, we have reached Holy Saturday. After traversing Holy Week, we worshipped the Passion, the burial, and now the resurrection of Christ. May God bless all the devout faithful who serve and minister in our holy church, offering witness to Christianity and Hellenism. A big thank you to those who offered flowers for the decoration of the Epitaphios, the great benefactors of our church, the Ioannis and Anastasia Tsintzelis family, the Parish Council members for their excellent cooperation, and the ladies who serve the church with love and dedication. As the administrator of the Sacred and Stavropegial Orthodox Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou, I thank the faithful for their reverence and presence in this great sacred pilgrimage of the United States. This year, Metropolitan of Evangelos of Sardes, a prelate of the Ecumenical Throne, by the decision of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate blessed us, strengthened us, spoke to us, and sanctified us. I thank the chanters who came from Greece to chant during Holy Week, the dignitaries of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and benefactors of the holy monastery, Nikolaos Gavalas and Nikitas Theologitis.”

Two of the ladies who serve the parish, Thaleia Makri, Aleka Georgakopoulou, and council member Georgos Aidiniou, wished that the resurrection of the God-Man would bring personal resurrection to everyone, and bring peace to all souls with health and joy to the whole world.

(Some names were transliterated from Greek to English)