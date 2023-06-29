First Postgraduate Program in Evaluation in Education Returns in New Academic Year

Society

The Master's Program: ‘Educational Studies: Evaluation in Education and Evaluation in Lifelong Learning’ at the University of Western Macedonia returns for the academic year 2023-2024. Photo: University of Western Macedonia

ATHENS – The Pedagogical Department of Kindergarten Teachers of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Western Macedonia announced the return of the Master’s Program: ‘Educational Studies: Evaluation in Education and Evaluation in Lifelong Learning’ for the academic year 2023-2024. Courses begin in October.

This is the first postgraduate program that offers specialization in Evaluation in Education. The program ‘Evaluation in Education and Evaluation in Lifelong Learning’ provides the appropriate pedagogical competence in the most modern subject, that of ‘Evaluation in Education’ and offers new and certified qualifications for new professional opportunities to prospective students. ‘Evaluation’ is today the dominant theme in Education, both in public and private institutions and NGOs, and this postgraduate program gives the unique opportunity to those starting now to be the first graduates with this sought-after specialization in Greece.

It is a modern postgraduate study program that combines the rich theory of ‘Evaluation’ with its applied versions, making real use of the lectures it includes with meaningful participation and interaction of the students and does not involve exams, but only interdisciplinary assignments covering different units of the course. The program also includes a combination of distance lectures and compact lectures, where appropriate, with a specialist study and career advisory team and with an experienced library and technology support team. The utilization of a journal for the publication of articles and book reviews and the cooperation with major publishing houses for the publication of quality graduate theses are also provided.

Applications may be sent, accompanied by a CV, only via email: [email protected] from June 1 until September 16, 2023 with the title Application/CV.

Clarifications and information available by phone: 2102823088, 6974136884, 6974077934, via email: [email protected] and online: https://koin-pol-ekp.nured.uowm.gr/.