First 6 Jurors in Trump’s Hush Money Trial Picked, 6 Others still Needed

Politics

Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. Donald Trump returned to the courtroom Tuesday as a judge works to find a panel of jurors who will decide whether the former president is guilty of criminal charges alleging he falsified business records to cover up a sex scandal during the 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Following a protracted questionnaire phase and hours of questioning on Tuesday, six jurors had been seated by late afternoon on the second day of Donald Trump ’s hush money trial. The jurors were picked by process of elimination after several other possible jurors were dismissed earlier in the day after saying they could not be impartial or had other commitments that would conflict with the trial, which is expected to last several weeks. At least one was excused after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

Those selected for the 12-person panel were culled from the first wave of prospective jurors — a group of about 100 people.

Possible jurors were questioned about their views on Trump and other issues, as well as social media posts.

The first day of Trump’s trial ended on Monday with no one picked to sit on the jury or as one of six alternates.

The criminal trial is the first of any former U.S. commander-in-chief and also the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories he feared could hurt his 2016 campaign.

The allegations focus on payoffs to two women, porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock. Trump says none of these supposed sexual encounters occurred.