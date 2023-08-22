x

August 22, 2023

Greece Ablaze: 3-Day Inferno Scorches 40,000 Hectares Amid Worsening Fire Weather

August 22, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Wildfire in Greece. (Photo: AMNA Agency)

ATHENS – Over the span of three days, from August 19th to 21st, wildfires have scorched more than 40,000 hectares (400,000 stremmas) of Greek land, according to preliminary satellite data analysis by the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo Division.

The breakdown of affected regions is as follows:

– Evros, NE Greece border: 38,000 hectares
– Rodopi, N Greece (west of Evros): 3,000 hectares
– Viotia, Central Greece: 1,200 hectares
– Kythnos island, south of Attica: 800 hectares
– Psachna, Evia island (east of Attica): 500 hectares

Meteo notes that these figures will be updated once the fires are contained and more detailed satellite data becomes available.

The wildfires were fueled by a combination of warm, dry conditions that rendered forest materials highly flammable, and strong winds that helped the fires spread. Meteo observed that since May 1, 2023, the start of the fire-prone season, there has been a consistent deterioration in fire-related weather conditions across Greece. The only exception was Kythnos island, where intensified northerly winds have recently exacerbated conditions. The onset of these fires aligns with the period of most severe conditions, underscoring the critical need for vigilant monitoring of fire-related weather patterns throughout Greece.

