Fires Away: Early Blazes Put Greece on Edge Over Dry Weather Risk

FILE - A firefighter leaves the area after lighting a smoke flare during a preparedness drill at Glyka Nera, in northeastern Athens on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Authorities have stepped up exercises ahead of the official start of the fire season on May 1. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The memory of summer 2023 deadly wildfires still fresh – and thousands of thousands fleeing blazes on the island of Rhodes – Greece is already experiencing breakouts because of a long spell of dry weather putting several parts of the country on alert.

That was after 71 forest fires struck on April 6, crews scrambling this time in early spring instead of summer’s heat. While most were quickly brought under control, another on the biggest island of Crete was lingering, three people injured.

The Civil Protection Ministry said the “fires were declared in agricultural and forestry regions across the country in 12 hours,” the agency in charge of responses to the climate crisis, noted Germany’s state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW.)

The raised alert comes as strong winds of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles per hour) were expected through April 9 in parts of Greece, “making the situation extremely dangerous for the outbreak of fires,” the ministry said.

The alerts were out for the prefecture of Attica, which includes Athens, the Cyclades islands that have some of the most popular spots for tourists already arriving, and continuing on Crete.

Greece has had five weeks of little or no rain, bringing worry about the forests that were supposed to be cleared of brush by municipalities who got state funding but didn’t follow up fully with it previously.

That brought concern about drought heightening the danger after the warmest January recorded and an average winter temperature of 11.8 Celsius (52.3 Fahrenheit,) hitting 31 Celsius (87.8) on Crete. The wildfires in 2023 killed 20 people and destroyed 430,000 acres, bringing more vows to be ready the next time.

The government said climate change that world governments have barely dealt with is partially to blame and anxiety rising over whether wildfires would keep on and go into the summer, possibly affecting tourism.