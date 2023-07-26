Firefighters Continue to Battle Wildfires on Rhodes, Corfu, Karystos and Dervenaki

Society

ATHENS – Firefighters assisted by Civil Protection Service forces and volunteers spent yet another night fighting the flames on Rhodes, Corfu, Karystos and Dervenaki between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The situation remained difficult in Rhodes, with all the Civil Protection forces, together with volunteers and residents, making unrelenting efforts, under adverse conditions, to prevent the fire from spreading. The active fronts, according to the Fire Service, were located in the southern and southeastern part, i.e. they were focused on the area of Malona, Vati and the area of Gennadi. At first light, two aircraft and two helicopters started dropping water.

In Corfu there was a rekindling of the fire during the night, with the fronts of the fire located in the northeastern part of the island. Two aircraft and two helicopters were assisting the efforts of the firefighters.

In Karystos, the picture of the fire was better, with firefighters facing scattered pockets of fire.

Regarding the fire in Dervenaki, Achaia, according to the Fire Department, firefighters assisted by a helicopter were fighting the rekindling that occurred during the night mainly in the Niamata area.