July 26, 2023

Firefighters Continue to Battle Wildfires on Rhodes, Corfu, Karystos and Dervenaki

July 26, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362680] ΤΡΙΤΗ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΠΥΡΚΑΓΙΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΒΟΡΕΙΑ ΚΕΡΚΥΡΑ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Εκκένωση του χωριού Λούτσες στην Κέρκυρα, ενώ για τρίτη ημέρα μαίνεται η πυρκαγιά στο βόρειο τμήμα του νησιού, Τρίτη 25 Ιουλίου 2023. Στο σημείο επιχειρούν πεζοπόρα τμήματα της πυροσβεστικής, εθελοντές και κάτοικοι, ενώ κάνουν ρίψεις και ελικόπτερα. (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Firefighters assisted by Civil Protection Service forces and volunteers spent yet another night fighting the flames on Rhodes, Corfu, Karystos and Dervenaki between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The situation remained difficult in Rhodes, with all the Civil Protection forces, together with volunteers and residents, making unrelenting efforts, under adverse conditions, to prevent the fire from spreading. The active fronts, according to the Fire Service, were located in the southern and southeastern part, i.e. they were focused on the area of Malona, Vati and the area of Gennadi. At first light, two aircraft and two helicopters started dropping water.

In Corfu there was a rekindling of the fire during the night, with the fronts of the fire located in the northeastern part of the island. Two aircraft and two helicopters were assisting the efforts of the firefighters.

In Karystos, the picture of the fire was better, with firefighters facing scattered pockets of fire.

Regarding the fire in Dervenaki, Achaia, according to the Fire Department, firefighters assisted by a helicopter were fighting the rekindling that occurred during the night mainly in the Niamata area.

Society
Charred Body Found in Karystos Region; Relatives of Missing Farmer Believe it is him

ATHENS - The charred body of a man was found on Tuesday at a hard to access area in Platanistos of Karystos, the southeastern region of Evia currently battling fires.

Politics
Greek, European Leaders Express Condolences over Death of Wildfire Pilots in Evia
Politics
Greek Minister Attends Inauguration of New Turkish Border Gate at Kastanies-Pazarkule

