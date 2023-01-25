Fire Seriously Damages Saint Isidoros Greek Church in Bethpage, NY

A fire broke out at Saint Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church in Bethpage, Long Island, on January 24. Photo: Saint Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church/Facebook
BETHPAGE, NY – The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Isidoros in Bethpage, NY was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, January 24.
According to News12 Long Island police reported that, “the fire broke out at 1:45 PM and a section of Stewart Avenue had to be closed temporarily. It took around 75 firefighters to get the flames under control, officials say.”
Fortunately, no one was in the Church at the time and no injuries were reported.
Robert Brodsky of Newsday reported, “the cause of the fire, following an investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshals Office, was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, said Chief Fire Marshal Michael F Uttaro.”
According to News 12 Long Island, parishioners “say the inside of the church is severely damaged so it will need a total restoration,” and Newsday noted, “the rear of the church suffered damage along with varying degrees of smoke, fire and water damage throughout the building, detectives said.”
News 12 video “shows items from the church being carried out in an attempt to save them from the flames. Leaders of the church raced to try and save what they could after the fire tore through the building.”
Church member George Katsaros told the TV station, “it’s very sad, it’s very disappointing that we weren’t able to catch it sooner.”
An icon of St. Isidoros “painted by the church’s founder was saved from the destruction even though Katsaros says it was close to the fire. ‘It did bubble up, but the image itself is still visible, it’s one of the only icons that was not damaged that was that close to the fire…So, that in itself is a miracle to us.’”
A GoFundMe account has been set up by to raise money to rebuild the church. Parishioners told News 12 Long Island that, “after decades of giving what they could to the community, they are now in their hour of need and are praying that the community will help.”
(Material from Newsday and News 12 Long Island was used in this article)
Terror was spread by the uncontrolled speed of a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Astoria, which moved at breakneck speed on the sidewalk, causing injury to a passing woman as well as damage to the United Brothers Fruit Market store, owned by Athanasios Kurkoumelis.
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.
WASHINGTON — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications.
BLANTYRE, Malawi — Malawi’s cholera outbreak has claimed more than 1,000 lives, according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility toward health workers were slowing efforts to curb infections.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In