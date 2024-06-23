Fire Season Full On: Blazes Sweep Across Greece During Heat Wave

Society

ATHENS – Several years of bolstering Greece’s firefighting capacity hasn’t diminished the annual summer spectacle of fires across the country – again in a sustained heatwave – as blazes broke out across the country, one near Athens being arson.

There were fires on the islands of Andros and Evia – Greece’s second largest, nearly half of which burned in 2022 fires – as well as in Rodopi in northern Greece and Lakonia on the Peloponnese, which has a history of fires.

Tinderbox conditions, uncleared brush and combustible materials dumped around the country, and high winds and heat, created conditions for the fires to break out and spread faster than firefighters could deal with them.

The specter reignited the nightmare summer of 2023 when there were hundreds of fires simultaneously, some of them deadly, and a conflagration on Rhodes seeing thousands of tourists fleeing for their lives.

More than 30 firefighters backed by two aircraft and five helicopters were battling a wildfire in Andros, away from tourist resorts, where four communities were evacuated as a precaution, said Reuters.

In Evia, 55 firefighters, three water bombers, and two helicopters were operating in Kontodespoti, where pine trees were quickly consumed and more units sent to try to put down the flames, the report said.

A large contingent of 180 firefighters remained in Ilia, although authorities said that there is no active front in the wildfire where a 55-year-old man died on June 21 after being injured, no name given.

Wildfires are common in Greece but they have become more devastating in recent years amid hotter and drier summers that scientists link to climate change, which the government in 2023 blamed as the major reason for the numbers of them.

“I can’t remember another year facing such conditions so early, in early and mid-June,” meteorologist Thodoris Giannaros told state TV about the early heat wave and contributing factors, with the high fire season of July and August coming.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on the island of Salamina, in the Saronic Gulf west of Athens, and another about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of the capital, and home to beaches and seaside tavernas.

The civil protection service called for extreme vigilance because the risk of fires was “very high,” particularly in the Attica region which includes Athens as well asthe Peloponnese peninsula and in central Greece.