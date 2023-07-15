x

July 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

Society

Fire Persists on Saturday at Naxos Island, Greece

July 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

ATHENS – Firefighters battled the flames at the island of Naxos throughout Friday night, to contain the fire that broke out on Friday afternoon, the Fire Brigade reported on Saturday.

Although the fire is persisting on Saturday, it is still only burning its way through low brush and vegetation, without yet threatening residential areas or villages, it was added.

The fire front on Saturday was ranging from Keramoti to Sifones, on the south and slightly to the west, with several active fire pockets located north and north-east of Keramoti, which are being dowsed with water bombing aircraft. There is no danger for the nearby villages of Moni or Apiranthos, the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Giannis Artopios told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday.

Some 38 firefighters with 10 fire engines and one ground team are battling the fire, with another 4 ground teams with 33 firefighters being flown in from Athens, and another 14 firefighters with 7 fire engines being shipped over from Piraeus. Another 5 firefighters and one ground team are also due to arrive there on Saturday from the island of Syros.

Four water bombers, two helicopters and local authority water tanks are all thrown in to the battle against the flames at Naxos, it was added.

