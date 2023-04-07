x

April 7, 2023

Fire Official: 11 Hurt in Detroit Apartment Building Fire

April 7, 2023
By Associated Press
Apartment Building Fire Detroit
Detroit firefighters battle a large fire in Detroit, Friday, April 7, 2023. About a dozen people have been hurt in an early morning apartment building fire on Detroit's westside.(Andy Morrison /Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

At least some sections of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed. Harris described the building as a “total loss.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.

Detroit firefighters aim water on hot spots as they battle a large fire in Detroit, Friday, April 7, 2023. About a dozen people have been hurt in an early morning apartment building fire on Detroit’s westside. (Andy Morrison /Detroit News via AP)
Detroit firefighters battle a large fire in Detroit, Friday, April 7, 2023. About a dozen people have been hurt in an early morning apartment building fire on Detroit’s westside.(Andy Morrison /Detroit News via AP)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

