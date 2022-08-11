Fire in Thassos; Kinira Evacuated

Society

THASOS – The fire at Skala Potamia, in Thassos, which broke out last night remained out of control throughout the night. Early on Thursday, the Fire Brigade boosted its forces, sending 102 firefighters with 33 vehicles and five teams operating on foot, while the army and volunteers have also mobilized.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kinira settlementt received a message via the 112 emergency number to evacuate the area.