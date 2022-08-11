x

August 11, 2022

Fire in Thassos; Kinira Evacuated

August 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Fire in Thassos. (Photo via Athens News Agency)

THASOS – The fire at Skala Potamia, in Thassos, which broke out last night remained out of control throughout the night. Early on Thursday, the Fire Brigade boosted its forces, sending 102 firefighters with 33 vehicles and five teams operating on foot, while the army and volunteers have also mobilized.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kinira settlementt received a message via the 112 emergency number to evacuate the area.

Fire in Thassos. (Photo via Athens News Agency)

