ATHENS – A fire broke out at 6:00 on Saturday morning in a ground-floor building used as a storage space in the yard of the government headquarters at the Maximos Mansion. The building was adjacent to but not in contact with the main building. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, causing only minor damage, while no one was at any time trapped or in danger.

A force of 24 fire fighters with seven fire engines and two fire truck cranes responded to the incident, while Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias also visited the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated.